Manipur: DDMA Issues Advisory Amid Incessant Rainfall In Thoubal District

NET Web Desk

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued an advisory to the public to remain alert and stay indoors due to the continuous heavy rainfall experienced over the past few days. The advisory emphasises the need for residents to take necessary precautionary measures to avoid loss of life and property.

Given the unexpected heavy rainfall in Thoubal District, the DDMA has urged residents, particularly those in flood-prone areas, to stay vigilant and avoid unnecessary outdoor activities. The authority has issued specific guidelines, including staying indoors, to prevent accidents and ensure safety.

Residents are advised to stay vigilant for potential flooding and breaches of riverbanks and embankments. As part of the precautionary measures, the DDMA has recommended postponing agricultural activities until the weather conditions improve and the rainfall subsides.

Officials have also stressed the importance of staying informed about the latest weather updates from both state and central authorities. To help residents prepare, the DDMA has advised assembling emergency kits that include essential items such as non-perishable food, drinking water, first aid supplies, and necessary medications.

For any emergencies, residents can contact the district helpline numbers: SDO-Thoubal at 9089487308/9862299290, and SDO-Lilong at 7005190012/7085165216.