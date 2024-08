NET Web Desk

Shillong, Aug 24: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was admitted to the Shillong Civil Hospital on Friday after complaining of discomfort due to a high fever.

Blood tests revealed that he has contracted scrub typhus and typhoid.

Sangma’s condition is being closely monitored by a medical team, and his vitals are stable, officials said. The Chief Minister was forced to skip the first day of the assembly session due to his health.