Sikkim Food Department Cracks Down On Inefficiencies With Inspection Drive

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, August 24: In a bid to ensure the efficient management of food storage and distribution, Anil Raj Rai, Secretary of the Sikkim Food & Civil Supplies Department, conducted an inspection visit to various food godowns in Pakyong District today.

Accompanied by senior officials, including DCSO Pakyong Bhim Pradhan, Assistant Engineer, and Junior Engineer, Rai visited food godowns in Pakyong, Rhenock, Rongli, and the newly constructed Talkharka Food Godown.

During the visit, Rai planted ornamental plants at the Pakyong and Rhenock Food Godowns under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” scheme, promoting environmental conservation. He also interacted with newly appointed Assistant Supply Inspectors (ASIs), emphasizing their crucial role in enforcing the National Food Security Act, Essential Commodities Act, Black Marketing Act, and other relevant rules and regulations.

Rai thoroughly inspected the stock and condition of foodgrains stored in the godowns, scrutinized asset registers, and addressed concerns raised by godown in-charges regarding challenges faced during the monsoon season. He also enquired about the land ownership documents of the food godowns and directed officials to prepare estimates for retrofitting vulnerable portions of the facilities to ensure their stability and security.