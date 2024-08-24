Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Sikkim’s Tourism Sector Gets National Acclaim With Two Prestigious Awards

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, August 24: In a proud moment for the state, the Sikkim Tourism and Civil Aviation Department has bagged two coveted awards – “Best Sustainable Tourism Practicing State” and “Most Tourist Friendly State of India”. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay extended his warmest congratulations to the department for this remarkable achievement.

These awards acknowledge the department’s dedication to sustainable development and exceptional hospitality, setting a benchmark for responsible tourism practices. The recognition is a testament to the department’s efforts in promoting eco-friendly tourism and creating a welcoming experience for visitors.

Chief Minister Tamang-Golay praised the department’s efforts, stating, “These prestigious awards recognize the department’s commitment to promoting responsible tourism and its success in creating a welcoming, enriching experience for travelers”.

