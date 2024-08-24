Unexploded WWII Bombs Unearthed In Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Aug 24: Two unexploded aircraft bombs were discovered by villagers in Mortom Koro, near Rigyu Village in Kamle district, on Friday. The locals immediately reported the finding to the Dollungmukh police station, prompting a swift response from the district police, Air Force, and administration.

Kamle Superintendent of Police Kardak Riba and other officials visited the site, securing and cordoning off the area to ensure public safety. Villagers have been prohibited from approaching the site, and the area is under 24/7 police guard until the bombs are safely diffused.

An inquiry into the origins and safety of the bombs is underway by both the police and Air Force. Locals have been urged to remain calm, and a meeting with Gaon Burhas and local leaders was held to brief them on the situation and advise them to avoid the affected area.