12 Houses Gutted In Tripura Violence After Temple Vandalism

NET Web Desk

Agartala, August 26: A violent mob set fire to at least 12 houses and several vehicles in Ranirbazar, West Tripura, after an idol of Goddess Kali was found defaced at a local temple. No casualties were reported, but heavy security deployment has been made to defuse tension.

The incident occurred late Sunday, when miscreants set fire to dwellings and vehicles, leaving residents fleeing for safety. Assistant Inspector General (Law and Order) Ananta Das confirmed the events and assured that a suo moto case would be registered once property damage assessment is complete.

Director General of Police, Intelligence, Anurag Dhankar, and West Tripura Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar visited the area to assess the situation. Heavy security deployment has been made to maintain law and order.

Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma expressed concern over the incident and appealed for calm, urging authorities to follow the rule of law and deal firmly with miscreants regardless of faith.

The incident occurs amidst devastating floods in Tripura, which have claimed 26 lives and left 1.17 lakh people homeless since August 19. Debbarma called for unity in these tough times, urging Tripura to stand together against communal forces.