AIUDF Submits Memorandum To Guv Seeking Safety Of Muslims In Upper Assam

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 26: The All-India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) submitted a memorandum to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Monday, seeking immediate intervention by the state government to address threats issued by certain organizations to the Muslim community in Upper Assam.

The region, comprising nine districts, has witnessed a surge in demands by various groups for the expulsion of ‘Miyas’ (Bengali-speaking Muslims) to preserve indigenous culture. The AIUDF has called upon the state government to condemn such stands and ensure the safety and rights of all communities.

The memorandum highlighted a recent incident in Sivasagar, where the Marwari community publicly apologized for an alleged assault by one of its members. The AIUDF emphasized the need for urgent action to prevent escalations and maintain communal harmony, suggesting legal proceedings and enhanced security measures.

The party’s move comes amid growing concerns over the safety and well-being of minority communities in Upper Assam.