Assam: Food Poisoning Outbreak Hits Sipajhar, 15 Hospitalized

Guwahati, August 26: A food poisoning incident has struck Sipajhar, leaving 15 individuals, including two children, hospitalized. The affected persons reportedly consumed contaminated chira (flattened rice) and curd at a local household, leading to severe symptoms such as fever and vomiting.

Twelve people, including several family members, were initially rushed to the Pathrighat Block Primary Health Centre for immediate medical attention. Shortly after, three members of another family in the same area also fell ill with similar symptoms after consuming a meal at their residence.

All 15 victims were promptly admitted to the primary health centre, where medical staff provided emergency first aid to stabilize their conditions. Due to the severity of their symptoms, four of the affected individuals, including two children, were referred to Mangaldoi Civil Hospital for more advanced treatment.

Local health authorities have launched an investigation into the source of the contamination, urging residents to exercise caution with their food consumption. The incident has raised concerns about food safety in the area, and authorities are working to prevent further cases.