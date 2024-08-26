Assam: Sibsagar District Administration Summons 27 Indigenous Leaders

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 26: The Sivasagar District Administration has summoned 27 indigenous leaders from various organizations. The move comes after a series of events raised concerns over possible breaches of peace in the region.

The summon notices, issued under Section 164(1) of the CrPC, direct the individuals to appear before the Executive Magistrate on August 25, 2024, to show cause for their actions. The leaders, including prominent figures like Basanta Gogoi and Sringkhal Chaliha, have been accused of inciting tensions between communities and orchestrating illegal activities.

The summons require the accused to provide a bond of Rs 2.5 lakh and a surety of Rs 50,000 to ensure they maintain peace for the next six months. Failure to comply may result in further legal actions, including arrest and fines.

The district administration’s move, dubbed “Operation Bond,” aims to curb potential escalation of unrest in Sivasagar. The situation remains tense, with local authorities closely monitoring developments to ensure peace and stability in the area.