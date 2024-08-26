Former MLAs To Get Up To Rs 55,000 Monthly Pension In Sikkim: CM Prem Singh Tamang

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, August 26: In a significant move, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced a substantial hike in the monthly pension for former MLAs. The new pension structure will see former legislators who served a single term receive a minimum of Rs 50,000 per month, up from the current Rs 22,000.

Those who have served two terms or more will receive Rs 55,000 as pension, a significant increase from the existing Rs 25,000.

Additionally, the Sikkim government will provide an annual grant-in-aid of Rs 20 lakh to the Former Legislators Federation of Sikkim. This fund aims to support former legislators’ emergency and medical needs, enhancing their overall support system.