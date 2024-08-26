Manipur BJP MLA Joykishan Adopts Internally Displaced Persons In Three Relief Camps

NET Web Desk

BJP MLA and spokesperson of Manipur Government Khumukcham Joykishan announced today his decision to adopt the internally displaced persons (IDPs) sheltering in the three relief camps within the Thangmeiband Assembly constituency. Committed to supporting these individuals, who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the ongoing crisis, Joykishan expressed his dedication to alleviating their suffering.

“I have been helping the IDPs with whatever I could and witnessing their suffering, I have decided to adopt all the IDPs in the three relief camps here,” Joykishan stated during a press interaction. His decision, he said, was inspired by the principles of humanity, especially on the occasion of Janmashtami, noting, “Serving humanity is the greatest religion.”

Emphasising that his efforts are purely humanitarian, Joykishan added, “It would be wrong to think of gaining something while serving the people. We should not differentiate based on whether they are our voters or not.” The IDPs in the Thangmeiband camps are from regions such as Churachandpur, Phoujakhai, and Torbung, and are not constituents of Thangmeiband.

Despite limited resources, Joykishan called on other MLAs and leaders to take similar actions, stating, “If all the MLAs adopt the IDPs in the relief camps in their constituencies, it would provide a significant solution to the problem.” He urged Congress MPs and MLAs, especially those from hill areas, to take responsibility for the IDPs.

While Joykishan acknowledged the challenges, he pledged to meet the IDPs’ essential needs, including healthcare and education for their children. He shared that he had previously assisted an IDP family from Churachandpur with medical treatment at JNIMS and that his volunteers are actively supporting health and education initiatives.

Highlighting the government’s efforts, which he described as insufficient given the scale of the crisis, Joykishan pointed out that there are around 60,000 IDPs across the state. “The government is doing what it can, but it’s our duty as public leaders to take on more responsibility,” he said.

The three relief camps in Thangmeiband—located at THAU, Khuyathong Tombisana School, and Thingel Leikai—were set up with the help of local communities and civil society organizations. However, Joykishan noted the difficulty of accommodating more IDPs due to limited space.

He drew attention to the financial struggles of the IDPs, stating that the government assistance of Rs. 1,000 provided four times to each inmate, along with the additional Rs. 25,000 given to about 5% of them, is inadequate to cover basic needs such as medicine and education. “Everyone is facing hard times,” Joykishan said, urging the public and civil society organizations to help ease the suffering of the IDPs.