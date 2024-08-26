Sikkim CM Meets PM Modi, Extends Invitation For Statehood Day Celebration

NET Web Desk

Sikkim, August 26: Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend a formal invitation for the latter to grace the Statehood Day celebration as the Chief Guest on May 16, 2025. The meeting also saw CM Tamang conveying his greetings and best wishes to PM Modi on the occasion of Janmashtami.

The upcoming Statehood Day marks the 50th anniversary of Sikkim’s merger with India, a milestone that symbolizes the fulfillment of long-held aspirations and the state’s integration into the democratic framework of the nation.

The Government of Sikkim has organized a year-long series of events under the theme “Sunaulo, Samridha, and Samarth Sikkim,” reflecting on both the pre- and post-merger history of the state.

PM Modi has graciously accepted the invitation, and his presence is expected to greatly enhance the significance of the occasion.

CM Tamang urged the people of Sikkim to come together in the grand celebration, embodying the spirit of TEAM SIKKIM with zest and fervour, dedicating themselves to the continued progress and prosperity of the state and the nation.