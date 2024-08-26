Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Wildlife Institute of India (WII) Launches Initiative To Tackle Human-Elephant Conflicts In Nagaland

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Nagaland, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Kohima, August 24 – The Wildlife Institute of India (WII) has embarked on a mission to mitigate the escalating human-elephant conflicts (HEC) in Nagaland’s Wokha and Mokokchung districts. As part of the Forest and Biodiversity Management in the Himalaya-Nagaland Project (FBMP), supported by KfW, WII scientists convened an initial planning session in Kohima to develop a strategic plan.

Led by Dr. Anukul Nath, Project Investigator and Wildlife Conservation Specialist, the WII team met with Forest Department officials, experts, and local stakeholders to discuss the project’s objectives. Following the meeting, the team established a base camp in Wokha to conduct a comprehensive assessment of elephant distribution, population structure, and demographics.

The ultimate goal of the project is to enhance the capacity of Forest Department personnel and local communities, leading to the development of a tailored Human-Elephant Conflict Management Plan for the Wokha and Mokokchung districts.

The project brings together officials from the Forest Department’s Wildlife Wing, Wokha and Mokokchung Forest Divisions, experts from the Project Management Consultant and Project Management Unit, and local communities to address the pressing issue of human-elephant conflicts in the region.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News