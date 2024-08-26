Wildlife Institute of India (WII) Launches Initiative To Tackle Human-Elephant Conflicts In Nagaland

NET Web Desk

Kohima, August 24 – The Wildlife Institute of India (WII) has embarked on a mission to mitigate the escalating human-elephant conflicts (HEC) in Nagaland’s Wokha and Mokokchung districts. As part of the Forest and Biodiversity Management in the Himalaya-Nagaland Project (FBMP), supported by KfW, WII scientists convened an initial planning session in Kohima to develop a strategic plan.

Led by Dr. Anukul Nath, Project Investigator and Wildlife Conservation Specialist, the WII team met with Forest Department officials, experts, and local stakeholders to discuss the project’s objectives. Following the meeting, the team established a base camp in Wokha to conduct a comprehensive assessment of elephant distribution, population structure, and demographics.

The ultimate goal of the project is to enhance the capacity of Forest Department personnel and local communities, leading to the development of a tailored Human-Elephant Conflict Management Plan for the Wokha and Mokokchung districts.

The project brings together officials from the Forest Department’s Wildlife Wing, Wokha and Mokokchung Forest Divisions, experts from the Project Management Consultant and Project Management Unit, and local communities to address the pressing issue of human-elephant conflicts in the region.