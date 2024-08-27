Arunachal Pradesh Minister Urges Amit Shah To Fence International Borders

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, urging him to fence the state’s international borders to prevent infiltration, insurgent activities, and illegal cross-border movements.

Arunachal Pradesh shares borders with Bhutan, China, and Myanmar, making border security a top priority. Natung emphasized the need for fencing to check drug trafficking and illegal activities.

During the meeting, Natung briefed Shah on the state’s vigilance efforts, including strict checking of inner line permits and the linking of Aadhaar cards with e-ILPs. He also submitted a proposal for the TCL 2.0 package to strengthen state police capabilities in troubled districts.

Shah assured Natung that he would consider the proposals for a positive outcome. The meeting aimed to address the state’s security concerns and enhance border security measures.