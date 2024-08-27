Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Arunachal Pradesh Unveils Comprehensive Biodiversity Map

Itanagar, August 27: The Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has unveiled a comprehensive biodiversity map of Arunachal Pradesh, showcasing the state’s unique ecological heritage.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu commended the initiative on Twitter, calling it a “powerful tool” that highlights the state’s diverse and rich biodiversity.

The map, created by artist Sudarshan Shaw, features: Diverse flora and fauna, cultural elements showcasing 26 major indigenous communities, varied landscapes, from lush forests to mountain ranges, iconic species like the Bengal tiger, snow leopard, and endemic birds and plants, protected areas and key biodiversity zones.

The map aims to guide environmental protection and sustainable development efforts, inspiring greater awareness and conservation of the state’s natural wealth.

Shaw described the creative process as a “massive responsibility” to represent the state’s vast diversity in a local visual language.

Arunachal Pradesh, with 85% of its area under forest cover, sets an inspiring example for the nation and the world, according to Shaw.

