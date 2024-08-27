I Will Take Sides, Won’t Let ‘Miya’ Muslims Take Over Assam: CM Himanta

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 28: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has sparked controversy with his comments in the state assembly, saying he would take sides and prevent “Miya Muslims” from “taking over” Assam. Sarma was responding to adjournment motions brought by opposition parties to discuss the law and order situation in the state, particularly in the wake of a 14-year-old girl’s rape in Nagaon.

Sarma claimed that the crime rate has not increased when considering population growth. When accused of being partisan, he replied, “I will take sides. What can you do about it?” He further stated, “Why will people from Lower Assam go to Upper Assam? So that Miya Muslims can take over Assam? We won’t let it happen.”

The comments led to a heated debate, with members from both treasury and opposition benches storming into the Well of the House. Speaker Biswajit Daimary adjourned the proceedings for 10 minutes.

The adjournment motions were moved by MLAs from Congress, AIUDF, CPI(M), and Independent legislator Akhil Gogoi to discuss the increasing crimes in the state, including crimes against women.