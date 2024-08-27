IIT Guwahati To Host Techniche 2024, A Premier Techno-Management Fest

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 28: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is set to host its annual techno-management fest, Techniche 2024, from August 29 to September 1. The four-day event promises to be a hub of innovation, creativity, and competition, attracting participants from top institutions across the country.

Techniche 2024 will feature challenging events, including Robowars and Aqua Wars, designed to push the boundaries of innovation and technical expertise. The fest will also include the Nexus and Lecture Series, where distinguished speakers will share insights and enrich students’ educational journeys.

In addition to competitions and lectures, Techniche 2024 will feature entertainment options, including a Bollywood night, comedy night, and Legacy, an esports competition. The fest has also engaged in various CSR activities, including a Brahmaputra river cleaning drive and a blood donation camp.

Convener Samyak Sharma stated, “Techniche is a perfect combination of the technological and managerial worlds, impacting over 10 lakh lives with its initiatives and competitions.”

IIT Guwahati invites students to register for workshops and Nexus at (link unavailable) and looks forward to welcoming all to an unforgettable fest.