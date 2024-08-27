Lou Majaw Honored With Honorary Doctorate By USTM

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 28: Renowned pop-rock icon Lou Majaw Lou was conferred an Honorary Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) degree by the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) on Tuesday.

The honor recognizes Lou Majaw’s exceptional contributions to art, culture, and societal development. The award was presented during USTM’s 10th Convocation, which saw 1,639 graduates receive their degrees.

The convocation featured distinguished guests, including Vice Chancellors from various universities, and addresses by Prof. Ved Prakash and Prof. V. N. Rajsekharan Pillai.

Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque expressed his vision for USTM to become a world-class institution and thanked the Government of Meghalaya for its support.

Top students were also awarded gold medals and special recognition, including Kasim Ampang Sangma, Manash Pratim Sarmah, Mustafizur Rahman, and Sujata Kumari.

The ceremony concluded with the administration of oaths and the singing of the National Anthem, celebrating the achievements and future aspirations of USTM graduates.