Nagaland MLA Calls For Review Of NH-29 Agreement With Centre

Kohima, Aug 27: Southern Angami-I MLA Kevipodi Sophie urged the state government to review its agreement with the central government regarding National Highway-29 (NH-2/A-1) from Kohima to Mao, citing the road’s deplorable condition.

During the Question Hour of the 14th NLA session, Sophie emphasized the economic and strategic importance of NH-29, which connects Nagaland to Manipur, Myanmar, and other ASEAN countries.

He expressed concern that the road has deteriorated further since NHIDCL took over, and stressed the need for corrective actions to address the issue.

Sophie’s call for review seeks to ensure the highway’s maintenance and development, considering its vital role in regional connectivity and trade.

