NDRF Intensifies Flood Relief Efforts In Tripura, Rescues 1790 People

Agartala, August 27: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has initiated a comprehensive rescue operation in Tripura, where severe flooding has affected thousands over the past week.

In coordination with local authorities and emergency services, NDRF teams have rescued 1,790 individuals stranded by the rising flood waters.

Equipped with boats and specialized equipment, NDRF teams are supporting district administrations in distributing relief materials, ensuring essential supplies reach the affected population.

B.B. Vaid, DIG, NDRF, arrived in Tripura on Saturday to assess the situation, while Sh. H.P.S. Kandari, Commandant of the 1st Battalion, NDRF, is coordinating efforts and boosting team morale.

A meeting was held with the Revenue Secretary of Tripura to review the situation and plan further actions.

The NDRF remains committed to supporting the people of Tripura, working tirelessly to mitigate the effects of the severe flooding.