Zubeen Garg Conferred Honorary Doctorate By USTM

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 27: Renowned Assamese musician Zubeen Garg was awarded an honorary doctorate in literature by the University of Science, Technology, and Management (USTM) today.

The honor recognizes Garg’s significant contributions to the music and cultural landscape of Assam and beyond.

Garg, a dominant figure in the Assamese music industry for decades, has earned widespread acclaim for his work, promoting Assamese culture on a national level.

Despite recent health issues, Garg attended the convocation ceremony, receiving the honorary degree.

This recognition marks another milestone in Garg’s illustrious career, solidifying his influence and enduring legacy in music and the arts.

Fans and well-wishers across the region have congratulated Garg on this achievement, celebrating his dedication to preserving and promoting Assamese culture.