Army Truck Falls Into Gorge In Arunachal Pradesh, 3 Killed

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, August 28: A tragic accident occurred on the Trans Arunachal Highway near Tapi village in Upper Subansiri district, resulting in the deaths of three Army personnel.

The incident happened when an Army truck, part of a convoy, skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge.

The deceased personnel were identified as Havildar Nakhat Singh, Naik Mukesh Kumar, and Grenadier Ashish Kumar, according to Army sources.

The convoy was headed to Basar in Leparada district from Daporijo, the district headquarters town of Upper Subansiri, when the accident occurred.

Locals immediately rushed to the spot and helped in rescuing the injured persons and retrieving the bodies of the deceased.

Lt Gen RC Tiwari, Army Commander, Eastern Command, and Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed deepest condolences to the bereaved families, acknowledging the supreme sacrifice made by the personnel.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu tweeted, “I am deeply pained by the loss of lives of three @adgpi personnel… Their service to the nation and supreme sacrifice will be remembered with the highest regards.”