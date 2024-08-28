Assam Govt To Bring Law Mandating 6-Month Notice Before Marriage

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 28: The Assam government is set to introduce a new law in April 2025, requiring couples to provide a six-month notice before marriage.

According to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the move aims to address concerns over elopement and identity changes on social media, which he believes is undermining the institution of marriage.

Sarma emphasized that the law will apply to all inter-religious marriages, regardless of whether it involves Hindus, Muslims, or any other communities. He highlighted that the current Special Marriage Act of 1954 requires a one-month notice for inter-religious marriages, but the new law will extend this period to six months.

The Chief Minister clarified that while he does not use the term “Love Jihad,” the government aims to ensure that marriages take place in a systematic and dignified manner. He expressed concerns over individuals changing identities on social media and entering into relationships that bypass traditional norms.

Additionally, Sarma called for a broader debate on the demographic changes in Assam, particularly between Hindus and Muslims, which he described as a pressing issue for the state. He warned that these changes could lead to significant challenges if not addressed.

The proposed law is expected to be part of state amendments to the Special Marriage Act of 1954 and will apply specifically to inter-religious marriages.