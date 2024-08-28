BJP National GS & Ex-MP Dushyant Kumar Gautam Graces Tripura BJP’s Workshop for Membership Drive at Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 28, 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for its nationwide membership campaign, slated to commence on September 2, 2024. The party aims to bolster its ranks and engage citizens across the country.

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha actively participated in a one-day workshop organized by the Pradesh BJP. The workshop took place at the Muktdhara Auditorium in Agartala city on Wednesday.

All India General Secretary and former MP Dushyant Kumar Gautam graced the occasion, emphasizing the campaign’s importance.

Alongside Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharjee and other party leaders were present during the workshop.

Addressing the media personnel, Bhattacharjee revealed that the BJP’s membership campaign would kick off on September 1, 2024, with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has gained prominence as one of the leading political parties in the country. The membership drive aligns with this reputation.

Tripura has set ambitious goals for membership recruitment. Notably, the state has already appointed 6 lakh 50 thousand members in previous drives.