Manipur Pioneers Millet Revolution, Says Chief Minister

NET Web Desk

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh announced that the state is at the forefront of a millet revolution, leading the way in cultivating and promoting millet-based products. This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to embrace millets in our diets.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister highlighted Manipur’s progress, noting the state’s production of millet-based ready-to-eat products. “Manipur is setting a shining example for the entire nation to follow,” the Chief Minister remarked. “This is just the beginning of an incredible journey that promises to transform our agricultural landscape and elevate our communities.”

The Chief Minister’s announcement marks a significant step in promoting sustainable agriculture and healthy dietary practices across India.