Nagaland PAC Holds Crucial Meeting On Naga Political Dialogue And ENPO Issue

NET Web Desk

Kohima, August 28: The State Political Affairs Committee (PAC) held a crucial meeting at the State Banquet Hall in Kohima today, focusing on the Naga Political dialogue and the ENPO issue.

The meeting was attended by 60 legislators, including Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, MPs S Pangnon Konyak and S Supongmeren Jamir, and members of the political consultative committee from various parties.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs K G Kenye stated that the new PAC meeting had a healthy discussion, expressing common concern and striving to resolve the Naga political issue at the earliest.