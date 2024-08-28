Nagaland: Veteran Journalist And Author Jack Theyiezalie Chakesang Passes Away

NET Web Desk

Kohima, August 28: Jack Theyiezalie Chakesang, a renowned journalist, author, and former Captain in the Indian Army, passed away, leaving behind a legacy of excellence and integrity.

Chakesang was a founding member of the Eastern Mirror and served as the Editor of Nagaland’s first broadsheet daily newspaper, The Naga Banner.

A Captain in the prestigious Kumaon Regiment of the Indian Army, Chakesang authored the book “Goodbye My Regiment” and was respected for his military service.

Chakesang was a bold and honest journalist who touched many lives through his work, constantly breaking barriers and setting high standards in the field of journalism.

Nagaland CM’s advisor Abu Metha, also shared his condolences on Twitter, paying tribute to Chakesang’s remarkable life and contributions.