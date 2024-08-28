Tripura Government Proposes Retirement Benefits for One-Day MLAs in Upcoming Session: Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 28, 2024: The Tripura state government is set to introduce an amendment bill during the upcoming monsoon session of the Tripura Legislative Assembly. The proposed bill aims to grant retirement benefits to MLAs, even if their tenure is as short as one day. Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen made this announcement while addressing reporters at Agartala on Wednesday.

The monsoon session of the Tripura Legislative Assembly is scheduled to commence on September 4 and will run until September 6. During this session, the government plans to present three bills, including the special bill related to MLA retirement benefits.

Principal Sen emphasized that regardless of the duration of an MLA’s term, they will be entitled to retirement benefits under the proposed legislation. This move seeks to ensure fairness and financial security for all elected representatives, regardless of the length of their service. The state government’s commitment to addressing the welfare of MLAs reflects its dedication to transparent governance and equitable treatment for public servants.