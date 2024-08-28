Tripura Legislative Assembly Introduces Interpreter System for Regional Languages, Announces Minister Ratan Lal Nath

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 28, 2024: In a significant move, the Tripura Legislative Assembly will now have an interpreter system to facilitate communication in regional and provincial languages. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced this groundbreaking initiative, emphasizing its importance for understanding diverse linguistic expressions on Tuesday.

According to Minister Nath, this system will be implemented for the first time during the upcoming Tripura Legislative Assembly session, starting from September 4. The interpreter, well-versed in Kokborok, Bengali, and English, will ensure seamless communication among members. When legislators speak in any of these languages, the interpreter will translate their statements into the preferred language, allowing everyone to follow the proceedings effectively.

The demand for such a system has existed since the previous government’s tenure, but it remained unaddressed. However, the current BJP coalition government has taken decisive action to bridge this communication gap. The decision to introduce the interpreter system was made collaboratively by the Speaker and Assembly members.

Minister Nath expressed the BJP government’s commitment to promoting linguistic diversity within the state. He hopes that this innovative approach will extend to other regions, fostering better understanding and cooperation across Tripura.

“Our goal is to ensure that the languages of our state flourish,” Minister Nath stated, emphasizing the positive impact this system could have on legislative discussions and decision-making processes.