Manipur Observes 93rd Death Anniversary Of Haipou Jadonang, Naga Freedom Fighter

NET Web Desk

The 93rd death anniversary of Haipou Jadonang was observed in various parts of the Manipur today. At a function held at Jadonang Park in Tamenglong headquarters, Water resources Minister Awangbow Newmai was attended as the chief guest, Dinganglung Gangmei, Chairman of the Hill Areas Committee (HAC) as the function president, and MLA Janghemlung Panmei as the chief host.

The programme commenced with the unveiling of the Haipou Jadonang statue by Minister Awangbow Newmai, accompanied by Dinganglung Gangmei and MLA Janghemlung Panmei.

In his address, Minister Awangbow Newmai highlighted that the statue of Haipou Jadonang symbolises unity, dignity, and freedom. He praised Jadonang as a visionary leader who initiated the movement to unify the Nagas. Jadonang’s fight against British colonial rule was remembered, with Minister Newmai urging attendees to contribute to the welfare of their community.

Dinganglung Gangmei, the function president, emphasised the Zeliangrong legacy of resisting British rule, asserting that they were born free and blessed by God, refusing to live as slaves. Gangmei also reminded the gathering of the Zeliangrong contribution to India’s freedom struggle, calling for unity and collective action for a common cause.The function was also held at Noney district.