NET Web Desk

Tawang, August 29: In a heartwarming initiative, the Indian Army, in collaboration with Sewaj Neesim Foundation, distributed school bags made from upcycled Army uniforms to students in government schools across Tawang township.

The “Vardi Ka Samman” initiative aims to promote sustainability and community care. The school bags, crafted from recycled Army uniforms, symbolize the Army’s commitment to environmental conservation and social responsibility.