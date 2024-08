NET Web Desk

Agartala, August 29: In a significant crackdown on cross-border smuggling, troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) Tripura have successfully thwarted multiple attempts, resulting in the seizure of a substantial quantity of contraband items.

The seized items include a large quantity of Eskuf bottles and 26 kg of Ganja, valued at ₹1,40,560. Additionally, one Bangladeshi national was apprehended by the BSF troops during the operation.