Manipur Governor Visits INA War Memorial Complex in Moirang

Manipur Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya visited the INA War Memorial Complex and the INA Headquarters memorial sites at Moirang today, marking his first visit to the site since assuming office last month. During his visit, Governor Acharya toured various sections of the INA War Memorial, including the Museum, Library, War Photo Gallery, and Replica Gallery. He also visited the historic building in Moirang that served as the INA Headquarters during the Second World War.

Speaking to the media, Governor Acharya paid tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, highlighting his supreme sacrifice for the nation. He emphasised that India’s independence was achieved through the sacrifices of many lives and urged the younger generation to remember the contributions of freedom fighters.

Governor Acharya also mentioned that the Central Government is focusing on the development of lakes across India, including Loktak Lake in Manipur, as part of efforts to boost employment through the tourism industry.