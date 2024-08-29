Meghalaya Issues Health Advisory Following WHO Monkeypox Emergency Declaration

NET Web Desk

Shillong Aug 29: In response to the World Health Organization’s declaration of monkeypox as a global health emergency, the Government of Meghalaya has issued a health advisory for travellers. Those who have visited countries with confirmed or suspected monkeypox cases within the past 21 days are advised to seek medical consultation if they experience symptoms such as fever, severe weakness, or unexplained rash.

The advisory, released on August 14, instructs travellers to contact the 14410 or 108 helpline for prompt medical advice and assistance. This measure aims to enhance the state’s preparedness and response following the WHO’s Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) declaration.

As of August 18, monkeypox cases have been reported in several African countries, including South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria, as well as the United Arab Emirates. India’s last reported case was in Kerala in March 2024. The Meghalaya Health and Family Welfare Department has strengthened its response measures and encourages the public to stay informed through official sources.