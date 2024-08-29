Nagaland Deputy CM TR Zeliang Inspects Landslide Area, Urges Swift Clearance

NET Web Desk

Kohima, August 29: Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang, accompanied by Minister Salhoutuonuo Kruse, inspected the landslide area on NH-29 near Dzüdza bridge on Wednesday, emphasizing the need for prompt action.

Zeliang expressed deep concern over the lackadaisical approach of NHIDCL and contractors, causing inordinate delay in clearing debris. He stressed that the problem could have been tackled better, mitigating inconvenience to the masses, had instructions and suggestions been heeded.

Zeliang and Kruse urged NHIDCL and contractors to stick to the 72-hour deadline set by the state government for clearing debris and opening the road.

NHIDCL assured that the road would be opened by August 29 afternoon, following the Deputy CM’s directives to use upgraded technology and modern engineering to tackle mudslides.

Zeliang directed DC Kohima to call frequent coordination meetings for smooth execution of works, ensuring swift restoration and minimizing future disruptions.