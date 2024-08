NET Web Desk

Gangtok, August 29: Sikkim Chief Minister PS Tamang met with the talented young footballers from Sombaria Government Senior Secondary School, who are representing Sikkim in the U-17 Subroto Cup International Football Tournament.

Tamang extended his best wishes to the team, led by international footballer Sanju Pradhan, on his official Facebook page. He wrote, “May the team excel in the tournament and bring great honor and accolades to us all.”