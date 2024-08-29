Tripura Declared ‘Natural Calamity Affected Area’ Due to Severe Floods

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 29, 2024: In response to the devastating floods in Tripura, the state government has officially declared it a “Natural Calamity Affected Area.” The decision was made during a meeting led by the Chief Secretary in the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on August 24, with the official announcement following on August 27.

The state disaster management department issued a press release highlighting the severity of the situation. Continuous heavy rains have led to an unprecedented flood crisis, affecting both human lives and property. Notably, the water level of the Gomati River in Sonamura is gradually receding, but the overall flood situation remains critical.

As part of relief efforts, 346 relief camps are currently operational across the state, providing shelter to approximately 52,906 people. These camps offer essential amenities such as food, clean drinking water, and medical assistance. To prevent waterborne diseases, authorities are ensuring regular toilet cleaning, disinfectant sprays, and maintaining hygienic conditions within the shelters.

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), headed by BC Joshi (Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs), arrived in Tripura to assess the damage caused by the floods. In an initial meeting with state government officials, the team received a briefing on the flood situation and conducted an initial damage assessment.

Today, the central team visited the affected areas in South Tripura and Gomati districts to assess the situation on the ground. A total of 1,271 doctors are actively visiting various relief camps daily to address health-related issues arising from the floods. Additionally, 1,867 health camps have been conducted, benefiting 43,887 people.

Regarding power supply, 100% restoration has been achieved in 18 power divisions. However, approximately 70% of the power supply to the remaining six divisions (located in South Tripura, Gomati, and Sepahijala districts) has been affected due to waterlogging. Authorities expect full restoration within the next three days.

In education, 4,734 schools in the state have reopened, except for 163 schools that remain closed. Specifically, 14 schools in Dhalai, 33 in Sepahijala, 65 in Gomati district and 51 in South Tripura are yet to resume classes.

Recognizing the hardships faced by workers, the Labor Department has taken a significant step. They will provide a one-time financial assistance of Rs 4,000 per worker to construction workers affected by the floods. This decision aims to alleviate the economic impact on the livelihoods of 42,981 construction workers in Tripura.