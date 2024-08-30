Arunachal Pradesh: Tawang District Youth Shine In 7th Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Aug 30: The 7th Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy, an under-16 Football and Volleyball Championship, concluded today at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Stadium in Tawang.

In the football finals, Tawang constituency emerged victorious in a nail-biting penalty shootout against Mukto constituency, winning 1-0 in the boys’ category. Tawang also triumphed over Lungla with a narrow 1-0 victory in the girls’ football match.

The volleyball competition saw Lungla defeat Mukto with a score of 2-1 in the boys’ category, while Lungla outplayed Tawang, clinching the game 2-1 in the girls’ category.

The district champions will now advance to the state-level competitions scheduled to be held in Namsai next month. Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang congratulated the winners and encouraged students to maintain a balance between their academic pursuits and participation in sports.