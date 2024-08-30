Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Arunachal Pradesh: Tawang District Youth Shine In 7th Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy

No Comments
Posted in Arunachal Pradesh, Featured, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Aug 30: The 7th Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy, an under-16 Football and Volleyball Championship, concluded today at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Stadium in Tawang.

In the football finals, Tawang constituency emerged victorious in a nail-biting penalty shootout against Mukto constituency, winning 1-0 in the boys’ category. Tawang also triumphed over Lungla with a narrow 1-0 victory in the girls’ football match.

The volleyball competition saw Lungla defeat Mukto with a score of 2-1 in the boys’ category, while Lungla outplayed Tawang, clinching the game 2-1 in the girls’ category.

The district champions will now advance to the state-level competitions scheduled to be held in Namsai next month. Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang congratulated the winners and encouraged students to maintain a balance between their academic pursuits and participation in sports.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News