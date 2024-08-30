Assam Government Approves Controversial Oil Exploration Project Near Gibbon Sanctuary

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 30: The Assam government has sparked controversy by approving an oil exploration project near the Hoollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary, home to India’s only ape, the Hoolock Gibbon. The project, led by the Vedanta group, has been forwarded to the Centre for consideration despite opposition from environmentalists and the Congress party.

Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary defended the move, stating that the State Board of Wildlife (SBWL) had approved the proposal to explore oil possibilities around 13 km from the sanctuary. However, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia criticized the decision, citing concerns about the potential harm to the sanctuary’s inhabitants and the government’s history of violating forest laws.

The move comes after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) recently expressed surprise over the diversion of land inside Geleky Reserve Forest for construction purposes, violating the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. The NGT had asked the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to take action against the official responsible for the violation.