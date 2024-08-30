“Bachar Bachao” Examination Boosts Pass Rates for Secondary and Higher Secondary Students in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 30, 2024: The pass rates for Tripura’s secondary and higher secondary exams have seen a significant improvement following the ‘Bachar Bachao’ (Save the Year) examination, as revealed in a detailed press conference held on Friday by the President of Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) Dhananjay Gan Chowdhury. He disclosed that the pass rate has surged to 93.2% for secondary students and 92.86% for higher secondary students.

Chowdhury shared that after revaluation, 2,764 students appeared for the ‘Bachar Bachao’ examination for secondary education. Of these, 1,888 students successfully passed, while 68 students did not. The initial pass rate before the revaluation and ‘Bachar Bachao’ exam stood at 87.59%, with 29,555 out of 33,739 candidates passing the final exam. The ‘Bachar Bachao’ examination helped increase the pass rate to an impressive 93.2%.

For higher secondary education, 3,817 students took the ‘Bachar Bachao’ exam after revaluation, with 3,345 passing and 472 failing. Initially, out of 25,350 candidates, 20,095 students passed the final exams, resulting in a pass rate of 79.27%. The ‘Bachar Bachao’ exam contributed to a substantial rise in the pass rate, bringing it up to 92.86%.

“The ‘Bachar Bachao’ examination has provided a second chance for students, and the results speak for themselves,” Chowdhury stated. “The board is committed to ensuring that every student has the opportunity to succeed, and these improved pass rates are a testament to our efforts.”

The Board’s Secretary also added that all activities related to the 2024 board examinations have been successfully completed, and preparations for the 2025 exams will commence on September 2.

Chowdhury further mentioned that students who have passed their secondary and higher secondary exams from other boards must obtain permission from the Tripura Board of Secondary Education before proceeding with further studies.

The ‘Bachar Bachao’ results are now available on the board’s official website, offering detailed insights into the performance of students who took advantage of this re-evaluation process.