Historic Taklung Gompa Monastery In Arunachal Pradesh Reveals Its Mystical Charm, Set To Attract Tourists

Itanagar, Aug 30: The ancient Taklung Gompa monastery in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng District has opened its doors to reveal its rich cultural heritage and mystical aura. This 15th-century monastery, situated in Sanglem Village, is one of the oldest Dzong monasteries in the Monpa area, boasting a unique blend of history, culture, and mystique.

According to local legend, the monastery’s guardian deity is a giant serpent, and the grounds are home to numerous sacred serpents that are believed to never harm visitors. The monastery’s original structure, featuring traditional Monpa architecture, still stands today, with remnants of its double-storied monastic buildings.

Taklung Gompa is a powerful symbol of the Monpa community’s spiritual and architectural legacy, making it a must-visit destination for those intrigued by history, culture, and the mystical. The monastery’s opening is expected to provide a significant boost to the local economy and promote cultural exchange between visitors and the Monpa community.

