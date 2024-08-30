Manipur Police Arrest Two RPF/PLA Cadres For Extortion Activities

NET Web Desk

Manipur Police arrested two individuals linked to the proscribed outfit Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF)/People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in Thangal Bazar, Imphal West District on Thursday. The suspects, identified as Kabrabam Inaobi Singh, also known as Johnson, aged 47, and Yengkhom Bhogen Singh, aged 50, were apprehended for their involvement in extortion activities.

The duo reportedly targeted shops in the Majorkhul area. Upon their arrest, police recovered various items, including four mobile handsets, two wallets, two Aadhaar cards, Rs. 7,930 in cash, and a two-wheeler vehicle.

Authorities have launched a detailed investigation to uncover more information about the suspects’ extortion activities.