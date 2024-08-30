Manipuri Meitei Association Urges Amit Shah To Address Concerns Over Upcoming Kuki Rally

NET Web Desk

The Manipuri Meitei Association Bangalore (MMAB) has issued an urgent appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, expressing concerns over a nationwide rally organized by the Kuki Students Organization (KSO) and Kuki Inpi. Scheduled for tomorrow (August 31), the rally will include a protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding Union Territory status based on allegations of genocide by the Indian government—claims MMAB has dismissed as misleading propaganda.

In a letter to the Home Minister, MMAB stated that these claims are false and could lead to international media scrutiny, potentially implicating top officials such as the Prime Minister and Home Minister. The association argues that the ongoing violence in Manipur is due to illegal Kuki immigration and attacks by Kuki armed militant groups, pointing out that the matter is currently under review by the Supreme Court.

MMAB emphasized their commitment to peace through community engagement, referencing their recent ‘Fields of Hope’ sports event designed to foster unity among Manipur’s diverse communities. They cautioned that rallies based on unverified allegations could heighten tensions and jeopardize ongoing peace efforts.