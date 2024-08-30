Meghalaya CM Dismisses Allegations Of Nepotism In Public Service Commission Exams

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Aug 30: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has categorically denied allegations of nepotism and favoritism in the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams, raised by Voice of the People’s Party (VPP) leader Ardent Basaiawmoit.

Responding to a call attention motion, Sangma assured the state assembly that there is no evidence of unfair practices in the MPSC, highlighting the implementation of various reforms and standard operating procedures to enhance recruitment efficiency and transparency.

Sangma clarified that a fair re-evaluation of answer scripts led to 62 additional candidates qualifying, debunking rumors of marks tampering and the involvement of the MPSC secretary’s daughter.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to transparent hiring practices, citing ongoing recruitment drives in sectors such as police and education.