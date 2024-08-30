Mizoram Offers To Host National Games In 2032

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Aug 30: In a significant development, the Mizoram government has expressed its willingness to host the National Games in 2032, as announced by Sports Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar during a meeting with Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju in New Delhi.

Mizoram is actively preparing athletes for the 2036 Olympics and recently held a two-day sports conclave in Aizawl to advance this effort. The state government is keen on developing its sports infrastructure and promoting talent in various disciplines.

During the meeting, Hmar requested the inclusion of more skill development schemes for minorities under the Union ministry, which Rijiju assured would be explored. The Union minister also noted his discussions with Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on the matter, indicating a collaborative approach to promoting sports and skill development in the state.