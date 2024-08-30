Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland: Assam Rifles Launches Awareness Campaign On Mental Health And Substance Abuse

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 30: The 24 Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare and partner organizations Kripa Foundation and ACTS Foundation, launched the “Breaking the Silence” campaign today in Wokha.

This initiative aims to raise awareness about mental health issues and the dangers of substance abuse, promoting a healthier and more supportive community.

The campaign, held under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifle (North), brings together experts and resources to address the critical issues of mental wellness and substance abuse, encouraging open conversations and seeking solutions to break the silence surrounding these topics.

