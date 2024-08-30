Nagaland CM Urges Naga Groups To Find Solution Without Delay

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 30: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has appealed to all Naga political groups and stakeholders to work towards a solution to the Naga issue without further delay, considering the people’s deep yearning for genuine peace.

In his concluding speech on the last day of the fifth session of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly, Rio emphasized the need for an inclusive, honourable, and acceptable solution that would bring economic growth, investment, employment opportunities, and overall development to the state.

He acknowledged the limited role of elected members as facilitators but stressed their responsibility to represent the people’s voice and convince Naga political groups and stakeholders to work towards a solution.

Rio highlighted the progress made since the formation of the Joint Legislative Forum in 2009, including the signing of the Framework Agreement with NSCN-IM in 2015 and the Agreed Position with NNPG in 2017.

The Political Affairs Committee will soon consult with civil society organizations, apex tribal bodies, and concerned leaders to move the process forward. Rio expressed gratitude to all members who participated in the discussion and remained committed to resolving the Naga issue.