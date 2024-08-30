Nagaland: Organic King Chilli Festival 2024 To Be Held In Seiyhama Village On September 6

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 30: The 3rd Edition of the Organic King Chilli (Naga Mircha) Festival 2024 is scheduled to take place on September 6 at Seiyhama village in Kohima district.

Organizing Committee members announced the festival’s details at a press conference in Kohima today. The festival, which began in 2022, aims to promote the unique and flavorful king chilli grown exclusively in Seiyhama.

The event has become an annual celebration, earning Seiyhama village the title “Land of King Chilli.” It brings together farmers and community members to showcase a variety of king chilli products, fostering a sense of unity and pride in their distinctive crop.

This year’s festival promises to be an exciting celebration of Seiyhama’s famous king chilli, showcasing its unique hotness and taste that sets it apart from others.