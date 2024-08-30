Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

NIA Chargesheets 10 Accused In Mizoram Arms Explosives Seizure Case

Aizawl, Aug 30: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against 10 individuals in connection with a major arms and explosives seizure case in Mizoram, with links to Myanmar-based insurgent groups.

The accused, including some Myanmar-based absconders, have been charged with actively participating in the arms, ammunition, and explosives trafficking network operating on the Indo-Myanmar border.

The case, registered in May 2022, followed the seizure of a large quantity of explosives, firearms, and ammunition from two vehicles on the outskirts of Kelsih village in Aizawl district. Four occupants were taken into custody, leading to the uncovering of a conspiracy by Myanmar-based insurgents to procure arms and support their armed struggle.

The NIA investigation revealed a nexus between Aizawl-based Myanmar nationals and licensed explosive dealers, who procured and transported large quantities of explosives to Myanmar-based groups. Other accused were directly involved in supplying illegal arms and ammunition to the insurgents.

The chargesheet was filed in a special NIA court in Aizawl, marking a significant development in the case.

