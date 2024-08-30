Tripura: Inter-Ministerial Central Team Visits Flood-Affected Kalyanpur, Begins Damage Assessment

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 30, 2024: The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) visited the flood-ravaged areas of Tripura’s Kalyanpur under Khowai district on Friday to assess the extent of the damage. The delegation comprising Mahesh Kumar, PK Meena, and Shasank Bhushan from the central ministry was accompanied by District Magistrate of Khowai Chandni Chandran, ADM, Acting Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Teliamura Parimal Majumdar, SI, and Mithan Dutta. JV Duati, Director of Central Relief, Rehabilitation, and Revenue Department, was also part of the team.

The team inspected Ghilatali and South Ghilatali Panchayat, focusing on the steel bridge at Ghilatali that was swept away by the floodwaters. In the afternoon, the delegation held a review meeting at Teliamura, where they evaluated the damage to agricultural land, water bodies, houses, and roads in Kalyanpur.

“We are here to understand the ground reality and ensure that the necessary support reaches the affected areas promptly,” said Mahesh Kumar, a member of the delegation. The visit marks the beginning of a comprehensive assessment to facilitate effective relief and rehabilitation efforts.